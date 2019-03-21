|
|
Angela “Lena” Delli Pizzi (nee Bocola) of Havertown passed away surrounded by her family on March 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph and her son, Rosario “Rusty” Delli Pizzi. She is survived by her nieces: Carol Sinnott (Buddy) and Gloria Fuhrmeister (Mike). Also survived by many great nieces, nephews and loving neighbors. Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:30 AM Saturday followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2019