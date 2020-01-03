Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela G. Coe Wiggins "Anne" Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela G. Coe Wiggins "Anne" Carter Obituary
Angela Coe Wiggins Carter, 59, of Darby, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. She was raised in Morton, PA. She was the daughter of Daisy Mae Coe and the late Judge L. Coe, Sr. She was a pharmacist technician and then a customer service agent at the Philadelphia International Airport. Anne was a member at the Progressive Worship Center in Philadelphia. She will be remembered by her mother; her husband, Pastor Aaron Carter; her 3 brothers and 4 sisters; her spiritual daughter and godchildren; her stepchildren, grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and her church Family. The funeral was at Progressive Worship Center. Interment was at Rolling Green Memorial Park, West Chester, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -