Angela Coe Wiggins Carter, 59, of Darby, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. She was raised in Morton, PA. She was the daughter of Daisy Mae Coe and the late Judge L. Coe, Sr. She was a pharmacist technician and then a customer service agent at the Philadelphia International Airport. Anne was a member at the Progressive Worship Center in Philadelphia. She will be remembered by her mother; her husband, Pastor Aaron Carter; her 3 brothers and 4 sisters; her spiritual daughter and godchildren; her stepchildren, grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, and her church Family. The funeral was at Progressive Worship Center. Interment was at Rolling Green Memorial Park, West Chester, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020