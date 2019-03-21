|
Angela M. “Angie” DiMartino (nee Taraborelli), age 86, of Broomall passed on March 19, 2019. She was born in Orsogna, a town in the province of Chieti in the Abruzzo region of Italy. Wife of the late Benito V. “Ben” and loving mother of Leonard, Raymond (Kathy), Diane Terlizzi (Charles) and Linda DiMartino-Leatherwood (Steve); dear grandmother of Charles Jr., Raymond Jr., Michael, Amanda and Michelle. She is predeceased by her brother Vito Taraborelli and sisters Filomena Cavalieri and Concettina Valerioti; in-laws Guglielmo and Ida DiMartino, Fred Piacere and Maria Avato. She is also survived by sister-in-law Rita Piacere and brother-in-law Damiano Avato. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Sunday, March 24th, 6-8 PM and Monday, March 25th, 9-10 AM at the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, Pa 19008 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Anastasia Church. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 would be appreciated. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2019