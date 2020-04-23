|
Angela Maria Gallagher (Ponte), age 72, a loving mom, grandmother, sister, and aunt of Pittsgrove Township, New Jersey, recently of Morton and Springfield PA, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. She is survived by her daughters Katie and Sarah, granddaughter Marilyn, partner Frank, a brother, brother in law, sisters in law, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family plans to hold a private graveside service in Holy Cross Cemetery. The family also plans a celebration of life later this year. Online condolences www.jpdfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020