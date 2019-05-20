|
|
Angelina “Dee” Caserta (nee Della Polla) age 98, resident of Little Flower Manor, formerly of Glenolden and Southwest Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Dominic Caserta. She was the daughter of Amato Della Polla and Anna Della Polla Survivors: Son, Gaetano “Tom” Caserta (Betty) of Springfield; daughter, Marie Kramer of Glenolden; brother, Carmen Della Polla; sisters, Julie Mayer and Eleanor Russell; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Visitation: 9 a.m. till 10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd at Little Flower Manor Chapel, 1201 Springfield Rd, Darby, PA.. Funeral Mass 10:30am Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery Contributions: In lieu of Flowers donations in Angelina’s name can be made to Little Flower Manor at the address above. Arrangements Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 21, 2019