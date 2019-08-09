|
|
Angelina Dawn Costa Joniec “Lina”, of Woodlyn PA, on July 20th 2019, at the age of 26. Lina is survived by her loving parents Michael and Dawn, as well as her siblings; Anya E. Varrone (Nikolas), Sally A. Joniec (Orville Robinson), and Benjamin M. Joniec (Christina). Lina will also be greatly missed by her extended family and many friends. Family and friends are invited to Lina’s Life Celebration on Thursday August 22nd at Christ Lutheran Church, 7240 Walnut Street, Upper Darby, 19082 from 9-11AM with a service to follow at 11AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lina’s memory to Christ Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. Family services provided by Dean-Geitner-Givnish of Fox Chase Philadelphia (215-745-1006).
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019