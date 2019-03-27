|
Angelina Fatiga, 88, of Parkside, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Riddle Memorial Hospital on March 26, 2019. She was born in Maida, Italy, and enjoyed traveling there frequently for visits. Angelina lived in Switzerland for several years with her husband Pasquale, where she worked for Bally Shoes. After moving to the United States, she worked for Crozer Chester Medical Center. Angelina was the life of the party. She was an excellent cook, loved to dance, sing, and spending time with friends and family. She always made everyone around her feel welcome, safe, content, and always fed. Angelina enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and was an excellent seamstress. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed taking walks. A devout catholic, Angelina was a member of Our Lady of Charity Parish in Brookhaven, PA. She was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Maria Carmela (Anania) Cerminara and wife of the late Pasquale Fatiga (1999). Survivors: Her children: Cathy Elser (Mark), Melina Lounsbury (Tobin), and Angelo Fatiga (Lisa); siblings: Rose Palagruto and Connie Dedato; grandchildren: Matthew Fatiga, Sean Fatiga, Patrick Lounsbury, Timothy Lounsbury, Valerie Stone, Amanda Murray, and Mark Elser; and great grandchildren: Jackson Stone, Dylan Stone, Stella Stone, and Gabriel Murray. Visitation: Saturday from 8:30-10:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave, Aston. Funeral Mass: Saturday at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Road, Brookhaven. Burial: Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA Comdoplences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2019