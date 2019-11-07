|
|
Angelina “Angie” G. Scandle (nee Bongarzone), 87, of Swarthmore, Pa peacefully passed away on November 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Catherine (nee Paravati) Bongarzone. She was born in Mt. Carmel, Pa, raised in Shamokin, Pa and loved to go back and visit family there. Angie was very religious and faithfully attended Mass. The Blessed Mother and St. Teresa were her favorite statues. Angie was a homebody. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, cooking, but most of all she loved having big family gatherings. Angie was the beloved wife of Francis “Frank” T. Scandle, loving mother of Joseph (Kathy), Thomas (late Lynn), Michael (Maria), Frank Jr. (Madeline), Anthony (Tabbi) Scandle; adoring grandmother to 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and wonderful sister to the late Theresa, Stella, Antoinette, Mary, Anthony and Joseph. Family and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday November 11, 2019 from 7:00 PM-9:00 PM at the Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, Pa 19070 and Tuesday from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at Notre Dame deLourdes Church, 990 Fairview Ave. Swarthmore, Pa 19081 followed by her 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Int: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 8, 2019