1920-2019 Angelina P. “Jenny” Orio, 98, of Ridley Township, died August 31, 2019 at Pocopson Home. Born in Chester, daughter of the late Maurizio and Maria Barbato Orio, she lived Eddystone before moving to her late residence three years ago. Jenny was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church and was formerly a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church. She was deeply devoted to her faith and was a member of the Sodality and volunteered with many church activities. She was employed as a butcher at Edgemont Beef for 25 years. Jenny enjoyed bowling, reading, traveling and entertaining for family and friends. She was sister of the late Victor M. “Mickey” Orio, Ruth Dolores McCracken, Vincent J. Orio and Thomas A. Orio. Jenny was sister of Maurice A. Orio, and aunt of Karen (Dan), Tom (Gail), David, Marianne, Francis (Marianne), Buddy (Judy), Veronica, Mark (Mary) and Michelle, also many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Saturday at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA. Visitation 7 to 9 PM Friday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park and 9:30 to 10:15 AM Saturday at the church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of Peace Memorial Fund, c/o 201 Belmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 4, 2019