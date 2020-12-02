1/1
Angeline Evers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angeline "Ange" Evers, age 96 of Wallingford, PA passed away on December 1, 2020 at home. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of James V. and Phyllis Caratello May. Ange was a resident of Wallingford, PA most of her life. A devoted homemaker, she was a member of St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church and former member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Chester, PA. In addition to her parents, Ange is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Evers Jr., her five siblings, Dominic "Bucky" May, George May, John May, Samuel “Sonny” May and Frances Greenhalgh. She is survived by her two children, Ruth Ann E. (Albert) Slowic and Charles (Gloria) Evers III; her two brothers, Frank (Maureen) May and James (Betty Lou) May, sister in laws, Carol May and Celia May; four grandchildren, Charles (Nicole) Evers IV, Janet A. Evers, Joseph A. Slowik and Michael C. Slowik and 4 great grandchildren, Brandon, Daniel, Matthew & Savannah. A visitation will be held on Friday 10:15-11:15AM at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church, 614 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA followed by a funeral mass at 11:30AM. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved