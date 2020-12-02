Angeline "Ange" Evers, age 96 of Wallingford, PA passed away on December 1, 2020 at home. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of James V. and Phyllis Caratello May. Ange was a resident of Wallingford, PA most of her life. A devoted homemaker, she was a member of St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church and former member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Chester, PA. In addition to her parents, Ange is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Evers Jr., her five siblings, Dominic "Bucky" May, George May, John May, Samuel “Sonny” May and Frances Greenhalgh. She is survived by her two children, Ruth Ann E. (Albert) Slowic and Charles (Gloria) Evers III; her two brothers, Frank (Maureen) May and James (Betty Lou) May, sister in laws, Carol May and Celia May; four grandchildren, Charles (Nicole) Evers IV, Janet A. Evers, Joseph A. Slowik and Michael C. Slowik and 4 great grandchildren, Brandon, Daniel, Matthew & Savannah. A visitation will be held on Friday 10:15-11:15AM at St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church, 614 S. Providence Road, Wallingford, PA followed by a funeral mass at 11:30AM. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com
).