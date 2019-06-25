|
|
1941-2019 Angeline G. Greek (nee Pepe), 77 of Milmont Park, PA, died Sunday June 23, 2019 in the Crozer-Keystone Hospice, Ridley Park, PA Angeline was a resident of Milmont Park all of her life. She graduated in 1959 from Notre Dame High School, Moylan, PA. She was a lifelong beautician. Angeline loved helping people, she greatly enjoyed working as a demonstrator for Club Demonstration Services at Costco. Angeline enjoyed traveling, ceramics, floral arranging and seasonal decorating. Predeceased by her parents Frank J. and Rachel (Mattera) Pepe. Survived by her husband Daniel A. Greek, Sr.; her children Michele Greek and Daniel A. Greek Jr.; grandson Nicholas Leary; her brother Frank Pepe and sister in law, Antoinette Lukaszow. Visitation Thursday June 27, 2019 from 9:30-11AM at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA followed by her Memorial Service at 11am. Interment private In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the American Cancer Assoc., 1626 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA. 19103 Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019