(1919-2020) Angeline Kostyal (nee Valente), age 100, recently of Carlisle PA, passed away on May 25, 2020 She was born in Philadelphia on August 19, 1919 and became a long time resident of Upper Darby, PA, Blackwood, NJ and Mechanicsburg, PA. Angeline’s life was centered on her family and she was especially fond of spending time with her children and their families. She came from a close musical family and enjoyed singing, dancing and entertaining. She was known as a fabulous cook and her recipes have been handed down through the generations. She was preceded in death by her cherished husbands Bernard M. Costanza and William Ling, her beloved parents, Domenico and Maria Rosaria Valente; adoring brothers Bernard (Lucy), Phillip (Lena), William (Irene), Joseph (Eve) and Anthony; devoted sisters Christina Iaconelli (Joseph) and Marie Riccuiti (Joseph); and her beloved daughters, Rosalie Cannuli (Anthony) and Joyce Ann Costanza. She is survived by her sons Salvatore A. Costanza (the late Olivia) and Bernard A. Costanza (Elizabeth), eight adoring grandchildren, thirteen loving great grandchildren and eight treasured great-great grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, Funeral Services and Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Don Guanella and Divine Providence, 20 East Cleveland Ave., Norwood, PA 19074-1207 (www.DGDPCommunities.org), or Thornwald Home, 442 Walnut Bottom Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 (www.ucc-homes.org)
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.