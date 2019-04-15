Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Fisher Catholic Church
4225 Chichester Ave.
Boothwyn, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angeline Greto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angeline Marie Greto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angeline Marie Greto Obituary
Angeline Marie Greto, age 87, of Boothwyn, PA entered true eternal happiness with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 11, 2019. Born in Chester, Angeline was a resident of Boothwyn for 40 years. A Homemaker, she was devoted to her faith, family and a member of St. John Fisher Church. Angeline is survived by her husband of 64 years, Vito J. Greto, 3 daughters, Karen Wright, Joanne (Gerald) Tripoli and Jacqueline Rossi, a brother, Nicholas Massi, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, 8:30-10:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Boothwyn, PA.
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now