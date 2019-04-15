|
Angeline Marie Greto, age 87, of Boothwyn, PA entered true eternal happiness with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 11, 2019. Born in Chester, Angeline was a resident of Boothwyn for 40 years. A Homemaker, she was devoted to her faith, family and a member of St. John Fisher Church. Angeline is survived by her husband of 64 years, Vito J. Greto, 3 daughters, Karen Wright, Joanne (Gerald) Tripoli and Jacqueline Rossi, a brother, Nicholas Massi, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, 8:30-10:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Boothwyn, PA.
Published in Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019