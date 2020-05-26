Angelo Marsella
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelo Marsella, 95, of Brookhaven, is now at home with the Lord as of May 22, 2020. He served aboard LST 281 during WWII and was active with the Media VFW. Husband of the late Marilyn J. Marsella (1990) and the late Anna Marie Marsella (2011). Survived by daughters Barbara Krautheim (Thomas) and Marilyn Marsella, 2 grandsons David and Daniel, 6 great-grandchildren, and his brother Francis Marsella. Our gratitude to Asana Hospice Ridley Park for guidance. Please visit www.haganfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home
15 E 4TH ST
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3755
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 26, 2020
so sorry for the whole family. i can not name all of you. there are way too many. your dad grand dad friend was the nicest person . 98% of the time he had a smile on his face. love you guys
Georgette Buck
Friend
May 26, 2020
Barbara, Marilyn and family,

Our deepest condolences to you. Angelo will be missed. I have always loved this picture of him and Maddie. I remember they talked for hours that night. We will miss him. May you rest peacefully Angelo.

Love, Ivy, Frank, Morgan & Madison Gaworski
May 26, 2020
Barbara, Marilyn and Family,
Uncle John was a family treasure, always happy and always a pleasure to be in his company. He will be missed and forever loved. You are all in our thoughts and prayers...
Love Eddie, Kathy & Family
Ed and Kathy Paugh
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved