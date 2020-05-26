so sorry for the whole family. i can not name all of you. there are way too many. your dad grand dad friend was the nicest person . 98% of the time he had a smile on his face. love you guys
Angelo Marsella, 95, of Brookhaven, is now at home with the Lord as of May 22, 2020. He served aboard LST 281 during WWII and was active with the Media VFW. Husband of the late Marilyn J. Marsella (1990) and the late Anna Marie Marsella (2011). Survived by daughters Barbara Krautheim (Thomas) and Marilyn Marsella, 2 grandsons David and Daniel, 6 great-grandchildren, and his brother Francis Marsella. Our gratitude to Asana Hospice Ridley Park for guidance. Please visit www.haganfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.