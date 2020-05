Angelo Marsella, 95, of Brookhaven, is now at home with the Lord as of May 22, 2020. He served aboard LST 281 during WWII and was active with the Media VFW. Husband of the late Marilyn J. Marsella (1990) and the late Anna Marie Marsella (2011). Survived by daughters Barbara Krautheim (Thomas) and Marilyn Marsella, 2 grandsons David and Daniel, 6 great-grandchildren, and his brother Francis Marsella. Our gratitude to Asana Hospice Ridley Park for guidance. Please visit www.haganfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook.