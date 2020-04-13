|
|
(1965-2020) Angelo Nazirides, 55, of Swarthmore, passed away on April 10, 2020. He was son of the late Avgitas Nazirides and is survived by his mother, Aphrodite. Angelo was the loving brother to Soula, Nick, Michael and Louie Nazirides and Marianne Geroulanos; and a devoted uncle to Eleni, Niki, Michael, Bobby, Nicko and Evan. Angelo was born in Chester and spent most of his life in Swarthmore, graduated from Springfield High School and was self-employed as a General Contractor. His devotion, love and faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has guided him through his life. Services and Burial: Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, c/o Greek Orthodox Youth of America Fund. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2020