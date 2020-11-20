1/
Anita A. (Vogelius) Price
Anita A. Price (Vogelius), age 95 formerly of Brookhaven, PA, died Wednesday November 18, 2020. Mrs. Price was born, raised and educated in Brooklyn, NY. She had been a resident of Aston, PA, before residing in Brookhaven, PA, for more than 24 years. Mrs. Price worked with Ralph L. Warren, Inc., Ardmore, PA, as a Bookkeeper, until her retirement. Previously she worked with Ship N Shore, as a Bookkeeper. Mrs. Price was a member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, Aston, PA. and a former member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she served on the Altar Guild, as Treasurer, and taught Sunday school. Anita was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and most of all, cherished spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Price, who died in 1991; and grandson, Keith Price. Survivors: Sons: Robert Price (Kathy) of Wilmington, DE and Richard R. Price (Vicki) of SC Grandchildren: Stephanie Niziolek (Ben), Rachel and Jennifer Price Great Grandchildren: Justin, Evan, Zachary and Angela. Funeral Service will be private. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Rockdale, PA. Memorial Contributions may be given in memory of Anita Price to the Salvation Army. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
