Anita A. Price (Vogelius), age 95 formerly of Brookhaven, PA, died Wednesday November 18, 2020. Mrs. Price was born, raised and educated in Brooklyn, NY. She had been a resident of Aston, PA, before residing in Brookhaven, PA, for more than 24 years. Mrs. Price worked with Ralph L. Warren, Inc., Ardmore, PA, as a Bookkeeper, until her retirement. Previously she worked with Ship N Shore, as a Bookkeeper. Mrs. Price was a member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, Aston, PA. and a former member of St. James Episcopal Church, where she served on the Altar Guild, as Treasurer, and taught Sunday school. Anita was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and most of all, cherished spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Price, who died in 1991; and grandson, Keith Price. Survivors: Sons: Robert Price (Kathy) of Wilmington, DE and Richard R. Price (Vicki) of SC Grandchildren: Stephanie Niziolek (Ben), Rachel and Jennifer Price Great Grandchildren: Justin, Evan, Zachary and Angela. Funeral Service will be private. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Rockdale, PA. Memorial Contributions may be given in memory of Anita Price to the Salvation Army. Condolences: www.msbfh.com