Anita Jean Donovan (nee Kiewel) of Media, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 with three of her daughters at her bedside. Anita was born in Parma, Ohio, 91 years ago to the late Walter and Regina Kiewel. After graduating from Lourdes Academy in Cleveland, Ohio, she met and married the late Daniel F. Donovan on February 12, 1949. Together they raised six daughters. In 1977, a job transfer took them to Media, Pennsylvania. Anita loved to play golf, tennis, bridge, mahjong, read and put together jigsaw puzzles. However, being with her family and friends brought her the greatest joy. Anita volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Welcome Wagon, giving tours of Old St. Thomas the Apostle Church (Glen Mills) and she loved being a ‘Greeter’ at her most recent home, Riddle Village in Media, Pennsylvania. Anita is survived by her six daughters, Nancy D. Cleary (Timothy) of Bay Village, Ohio, Deborah D. Shisler (Bruce) of Durango, Colorado, Agnes T. Zebrowski (James) of Ellijay, Georgia, Dana M. Heavey (Robert) of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Denise D. Reilly (Andrew) of Media, Pennsylvania, and Kathryn D. Sikorski (Joseph) of Lansdale, Pennsylvania. “Unga” was exceedingly proud of her 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and their accomplishments. They will sorely miss her sweet smile and sincere interest in their lives. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Anita was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Dan, her parents, and brother, Walter (Lois, deceased). Due to current social gathering restrictions, A Celebration of Anita’s Life will be held on July 11, 2020. Details will be available on cavanaghfuneralhome.com. Online condolences are also available through cavanaghfuneralhome.com. We urge you to use this avenue of communication during this time while we are all directed to stay at home and remain safe and healthy. Memorial contributions in Anita’s name can be sent to the Friends of Old St. Thomas Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020.