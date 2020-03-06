Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Anita Sciocchetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita L. (Maynes) Sciocchetti

Anita L. (Maynes) Sciocchetti Obituary
Anita L. (Maynes) Sciocchetti, 73 of Linwood, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Crozer-Keystone Hospice, Ridley Park. She was born in Chester to Joseph and Helen Maynes and lived in different communities throughout Delaware County before settling in Linwood and Marcus Hook for most of her life. She graduated from Chichester High School in 1964. Anita worked for Marcus Hook Florist & Gifts for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2015. She enjoyed reading (especially mysteries), watching mystery programs, cooking and baking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by four children, Susan Sciocchetti of Drexel Hill, PA, Amy Sciocchetti of Hampstead, NH, Daniel Sciocchetti of Linwood, PA, and Leslie Sciocchetti of Linwood, PA, brother Thomas Maynes of Lincoln University, PA, sister Lois Eaton of Wilbraham, MA, and three grandchildren, Kacy, Maria, and Jackson. A memorial service will be held Monday, March 9th at 11:00 AM at the Ward Funeral Home, 1459 Market Street, Linwood, PA. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to Crozer-Keystone Hospice Residence at Taylor Hospital, 175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA, 19078.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2020
