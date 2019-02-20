|
Anita T. Saporosa, age 97, of Ogden, PA passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Anita has resided in the Ogden section of Boothwyn since 1969. A homemaker, Anita was devoted to her husband, children and home. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, gardening and cooking. Anita was devoted to her faith and a past member of Immaculate Conception of Lourdes Church in Marcus Hook and Holy Rosary Church in Claymont, DE. In addition to her parents, Dominic and Julia DiBlasio DiEgidio, she is preceded in death by her husband, Martin Saporosa who died in 2005, a brother, Anthony DiEgidio and a sister, Carmella DiNenna. Anita is survived by 3 sons, Peter (Mary Ann), Dominic and Martin (Nancy) Saporosa, a brother, Frank DiEgidio, a sister, Mary Poulas, grandchildren, Denise (Jerry) Baker, Anthony (Christine) Saporosa, Anita (Michael) Williamson, Donna (Andrew) Johnson, Lori Saporosa and Lisa (Larry) Boyd and 10 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening, 6-8pm and Monday morning 9-9:45am at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE. Interment, S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anita’s memory may be made to Fair Acres, please direct to the “Activities Department”, 340 N. Middletown Rd., Lima, PA 19037. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019