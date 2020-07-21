1/1
Ann C. (Davies) Sheridan
Ann C. Sheridan (nee Davies), age 77, of Drexel Hill, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020. Born in Darby, PA, she was the beloved daughter of Hugh and Miriam (Trenary) Davies. Ann was employed with Bryn Mawr Hospital in the Human Resource Division. Her number one love was spending time with her grandkids. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, reading, as well as her trips to Maine. Ann was the loving mother of Philip Sheridan (Jennifer), Patrick Sheridan (Ruth) and Michael Sheridan. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the dear sister of Hugh Davies (Jan), Martha Blasberg (the late Bill) and sister-in-law, Deb Davies and was predeceased by brother, Michael Davies. Services and interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann’s memory to Stratford Friends School, 2 Bishop Hollow Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
