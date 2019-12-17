|
1930-2019 Ann Dalessandro (nee Delellis), age 89, of Downingtown, PA formerly of Folcroft, PA died December 13, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, PA. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mrs. Dalessandro lived in Folcroft for 58 years before moving to Downingtown in 2016. She was predeceased by her husband Peter in 1991. She is survived by her son Joseph Dalessandro; a sister Rena Lammendola and two grandchildren Adam and Emily. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Saturday December 21, 2019 in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA 19074 after 10:00 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers Mass Cards preferred. Online condolences www.jpdfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 19, 2019