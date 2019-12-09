Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:15 PM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
Ann Ford Obituary
Ann I. Ford (nee Scocca), passed away on December 7, 2019, at the age of 87, of Wilmington, DE and formerly of Folcroft and South Philadelphia. Ann loved playing cards with her friends. She also enjoyed Casino trips very much but most of all was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed. Daughter of the late Romeo and Theresa Maruzzi Scocca; predeceased by her first husband Albert R. Bucci; devoted wife of Robert Ford; beloved mother of Terri Kok (the late Bill), Albert Bucci, Joseph Bucci (Colleen) and loving stepmother of Jacqueline Welsh (Shawn); dear grandmother of Joey, Griffin, Jill, Emma, Lauren, Erin and Lucy Jane. She was also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 9:30AM – 11AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074, followed by her Funeral Service at 11AM. Burial in S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 10, 2019
