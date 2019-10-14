Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D'ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
3255 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Ann Frances (Kelly) Pyne


1940 - 2019
Ann Frances Pyne (nee Kelly), age 79, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 11, 2019. She was formerly of South & Southwest Phila. and now resides in Ridley Park. Ann worked for over 25 years at Acme. Devoted Wife of the late Francis John Pyne “Frank”, who passed away 4 months ago; daughter of the late Joseph & Mary Kelly (nee Martin), and sister of the late Dorothy, Joseph A, Kathryn Tapper, John B., Francis C., Andrew, Mary T. Walker, Rose M. Scott. Survivors: Cherished mother of Francis J. Jr. (Barbara) Pyne & Joseph (Angela) Pyne. Also survived by her precious grandchildren Chelsey, Joseph, Jr., & Alyssa. Proud dog mom of Kasey. She was an avid Phillies fan and was proud of her Irish heritage Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday evening 6-8pm and funeral Friday 8am at the Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home 3260 Concord Rd. Aston. Funeral Mass: 10 am at St. Joseph Church. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Ann’s name to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (ipffoundation.org) Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 15, 2019
