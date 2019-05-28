|
Ann M. Heneks, age 83, of Glenmore, PA, formerly of Delaware County, PA, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Ann was a 1953 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Moylan, PA. Ann was a Registered Nurse at Crozer Hospital, Delaware County Hospital and Pottstown Hospital. She was a member of the Chester County Bird Club and enjoyed traveling. Daughter of the late Elwood and Agnes (Reist) Heneks. Survivors: Brother: Wood (Donna) Heneks of Springfield, PA, Nieces and Nephews: Michael Heneks, Kristen (Anthony) Ponzio, Marty Heneks, Holly Heneks and Samantha Heneks, Close Friend: Deborah Dosker. Visitation: Saturday, June 1st from 9:00-10:30AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, June 1st at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Main Line Animal Rescue, 1149 Pike Spring Road, Chester Springs, PA 19425. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019