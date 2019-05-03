|
|
Ann M. Leahan, age 93, a longtime resident of Glenolden passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 1, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Wilmington. After living a wonderful, blessed life, Ann joined her husband, Bud and twin sister, Ruth in Heaven. Ann was raised in Darby, PA. She married Christopher “Bud” Leahan in 1947 and moved to Glenolden, where they stayed for their entire marriage. Ann loved having a view of St. George’s Church from her kitchen window. She participated in many St. George’s organizations and was an active member of the church until moving from her Glenolden home in 2013. Ann will be dearly missed by all. Her loving, caring and giving nature was an inspiration to everyone who knew and loved her. She is predeceased by her husband Christopher “Bud” Leahan; parents Anna and William Winterle; her siblings: Katherine Boyle, William Winterle, and her twin sister Ruth Busch. Survivors: Loving mother of Joseph (Anna), Marie (Robert) Erle, William (Germaine), Francis (Susan), Christopher (Cecilia), Charles (Marianne), Paul (Angela), Theresa (Robert) Carberry; dear sister of Bonnie Pfaff; cherished grandmother of 29 and great grandmother of 22, with 3 more due this summer. Funeral Mass: 10am, Wednesday May 8, 2019 at St. George Church, Lamont Ave. Glenolden, PA. 19036 Viewing: 7-9pm on Tuesday May 7 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA 19036 and 9-9:45am Wednesday May 8 in the church. Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery In lieu of flowers contributions to St. George’s Church, 22 E. Cooke Ave., Glenolden, PA 19036 Online Condolence: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019