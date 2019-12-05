Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Ann M. McGarrigle (nee Cooney), age 83, of Media, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA, passed away on December 3, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen Cooney (nee Herrmann). Before her retirement, Ann had been employed for many years as a Secretary at the Villanova University School of Law. Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband, John McGarrigle. She is survived by her loving children: Christina O’Rourke (Brian), Sean McGarrigle (Christa Scheidly), Daniel McGarrigle and stepdaughter, Carmen Jones. Also survived by her grandchildren: Fiona O’Rourke, John O’Rourke and Aine McGarrigle. Sister of Helen Taylor, Charlotte Teel, Chuck Cooney, Tom Cooney, Kathleen Cooney and the late Dan Cooney. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Monday, December 9, 2019 7-9 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA 610-449-0300 and Tuesday, December 10, 2019 9:30-10:15 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Roads, Havertown, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to , 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140, Attn: Development Office. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 8, 2019
