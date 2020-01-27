Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Ann M. (Borucz) Poist


1917 - 2020
Ann M. Borucz Poist, 102, lifelong resident of Chester died January 22, 2020 at the Belvedere Center. Born and raised in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Mary Wajers Borucz.
Ann last worked for Silvers 5¢ & 10¢ Store in Chester and previously worked for Baldwin Lima Hamilton Locomotive Co. as a Clerk. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church and the Sodality. Ann was a self-taught seamstress and baker who loved cats. She was devoted to her two daughters and enjoyed being a grandmother and great grandmother.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Poist, who died in 2001; and her siblings, Charles Borucz, Helen Mongrandi, John, Stanley, Anthony & Joseph Pawlowski.
She was the mother of Mary Ann Stech and Elizabeth Poist; grandmother of Donald Stech (Karen); and great grandmother of Chloie.
Visitation: 8:30-9:30 AM Tuesday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078.
Funeral Mass: 10 AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022.
Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020
