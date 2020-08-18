Ann M. (nee Ricci) Press, 63 of Clifton Heights passed away on August 16, 2020. Ann was the daughter of the late Vito A. Ricci and Mary V. (Devlin) of Philadelphia. She graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls High School in 1975. She was a member of the St Francis of Assisi Parish and adored her loving children and grandchildren, trips to Myrtle Beach and any time spent with her family. For the last seventeen years she was an Air Export Coordinator in the Logistics industry. Beloved wife of James P, Sr., Loving mother of James P., Jr. (Marie), Nicholas P., Sr. (Michelle Breeland), Kristen M. and Ryan J., Sr. She is the cherished Grandmother of Andrew F. Connelly Jr., Nicholas P., Jr., Abigail R., Luke J., Ryan J. Jr., and Olivia M. She is also survived by brothers; John A. Ricci (Estrella) and Daniel M. Ricci M.D. (MaryAnna), daughter-in-law Kristen (Lamanna) and her longtime friend Patricia McAleer. She is predeceased by her brother Frank D. Carr and sisters Mary V. Jupin (nee Carr) and Patricia A. Ricci. And is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, August 22, 2020 9am, O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Service 11am in the Funeral Home. Interment is private. Contributions to the American Heart Association
, 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd # 700, Philadelphia PA 19103.