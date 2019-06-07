Home

St Bernadette Rectory
1035 Turner Ave
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
Ann Marie Coggins, age 78, of Upper Darby, PA passed away on April 24, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Anthony and Mabel Phelan Coggins. She is survived by her brothers, John and Robert, and her extended family. Ann received her Bachelor’s Degree from Immaculata University. She had a long and fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher, most recently with St. Bernadette’s. She was a wonderfully warm, selfless, dedicated and faith-filled daughter, niece, sister, aunt, teacher and friend. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Friday, June 14, 2019 from 12 Noon to 1:00 PM and to her Funeral Mass at 1 PM at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Arrangements by the Donohue Funeral Home. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 10, 2019
