1/1
Ann O. Kerr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann O. Kerr, 81 formerly of Phila. and Brookhaven, died Aug 7, 2020. Born and raised in Phila., Ann was the daughter of the late William and Anna Ossman. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School and had attended St. Joseph Univ. Ms. Kerr was retired from Verizon, after 38 yrs. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, a proud Girl Scout for 68 years, and Olivet Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, a Deacon and Treasurer. Ann is survived by her sister Betty (David) Mensch; daughter, Diane Lepard; grandchildren, Nicole Sallada, Mark & William Mayne and great-granddaughter, Mia. Services were private. Relatives and friends are encouraged to sign the guestbook and leave messages of condolences for the family at www.marvilfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved