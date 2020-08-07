Ann O. Kerr, 81 formerly of Phila. and Brookhaven, died Aug 7, 2020. Born and raised in Phila., Ann was the daughter of the late William and Anna Ossman. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School and had attended St. Joseph Univ. Ms. Kerr was retired from Verizon, after 38 yrs. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, a proud Girl Scout for 68 years, and Olivet Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, a Deacon and Treasurer. Ann is survived by her sister Betty (David) Mensch; daughter, Diane Lepard; grandchildren, Nicole Sallada, Mark & William Mayne and great-granddaughter, Mia. Services were private. Relatives and friends are encouraged to sign the guestbook and leave messages of condolences for the family at www.marvilfuneralhome.com
