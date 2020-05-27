Ann T. (Sweeney) Boyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann T. (nee Sweeney) Boyle of Springfield, Pa. passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 of natural causes at her home in the presence of her family. She was 92 years old. She is the beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Boyle and the loving mother of Mary P. Boyle, Ann Boyle, Patricia (Robert) Cordaro, Kathleen Boyle, Alice (John) Harkins, Thomas (Caitlin) Boyle, and the late Daniel Boyle. Ann is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and her brother-in-law, Joseph P. Boyle (Dotsie) Ann, born in Bayonne, New Jersey on August 19, 1927 was raised in St. Columba Parish, Phila. She graduated from J.W. Hallahan HS in 1945. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church on Saturday, May 30. Due to the current pandemic situation, the services will be private to the family. In lieu of any expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate memorial donations be made in Mrs. Boyle’s name to Patrick’s Pals Foundation, P.O. Box 942, Whitehouse Station, New Jersey 08889 (www.patricks-pals.com/donate-to-patrick-s-pals/.)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved