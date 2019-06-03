|
Ann W. Cassar, 86, of Concord Township, PA passed away on May 20, 2019 at Riddle Hospital. Born in Shillington, PA to Luther and Martha Weik, she lived in Wilmington, DE briefly before moving to Concord Township where she resided over 50 years. Ann graduated from Shillington High School as co-valedictorian with author, John Updike, in 1950. She attended Albright College, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors in Chemistry in 1954. Upon graduation she worked at the technical library indexing lab reports at Atlas Powder Co. (now Astra-Zeneca). She left Atlas to raise her family, returning to work as a freelance indexer until 2017 for major publishers in the US and India. Ann had a passion and talent for music, playing cello in the Delaware County Symphony, several string quartets and many community productions. She was instrumental in the production of an annual Messiah sing-along at the Brandywine Baptist Church which she attended most of her life. Interest in her family’s genealogy led her to become an active participant in the Johannes Schwalm Historical Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cassar who died in 2018; a son, David Cassar, and her sister Jean Hertzog. She is survived by two sons, Thomas Cassar (Jill Sanders) and James Cassar (Tianjia Wang), as well as three grandchildren, Rachel, Grace and Chelsea Cassar. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, 12:00 - 1:00PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00PM. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019