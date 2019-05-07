|
Ann W. Crawford, 89, of Swarthmore, PA, passed away on May 6, 2019. Born in McWilliams, AL in 1929, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Lois Melton Winters. Ann was a graduate of Moore Academy, Pine Apple, AL and then worked as a legal secretary until becoming a homemaker, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a loyal member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Swarthmore, until it closed and then became a member of Our Lady of Peace Church, Milmont Park. Ann enjoyed reading and keeping up with current events and was a very skilled sewer and wonderful cook. She was proud of her home state of Alabama. Ann even wrote to former governor George Wallace and received replies from him. She loved to brag about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Howard F. Crawford; loving mother of Michael Crawford, Deborah Perlsweig, Gregory Crawford, Mary Beth Burgoyne, and David Crawford; adoring grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Nell Black and James Winters. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10-11 AM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Avenue, Morton, PA 19070, 610-544-0600, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment Glenwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences www.kdfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019