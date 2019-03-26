Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Guthrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna A. Guthrie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna A. Guthrie Obituary
Anna A. Guthrie, from Aston, Pa, died March 26, 2019. Wife of the late Harry Guthrie who passed in 1997. During her lifetime Anna worked at Longwood Villa Nursing Home before retiring to be a homemaker. She was an avid stuffed animal collector. Anna is survived by her son David Guthrie and daughter Cheryl Clarke (William); 3 Grandsons and 2 Great-Grandsons. Funeral Service Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11:00 am. in Elam United Methodist Church where friends may call after 10:00 am. Interment Elam Cemetery. Arrangements Rigby Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.