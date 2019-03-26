|
Anna A. Guthrie, from Aston, Pa, died March 26, 2019. Wife of the late Harry Guthrie who passed in 1997. During her lifetime Anna worked at Longwood Villa Nursing Home before retiring to be a homemaker. She was an avid stuffed animal collector. Anna is survived by her son David Guthrie and daughter Cheryl Clarke (William); 3 Grandsons and 2 Great-Grandsons. Funeral Service Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11:00 am. in Elam United Methodist Church where friends may call after 10:00 am. Interment Elam Cemetery. Arrangements Rigby Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019