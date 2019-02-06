|
Anna A. Kerrigan, 97, passed away peacefully February 6, 2019 at Fair Acre Geriatric Center. Born in Chester, PA, she was a long time resident of Parkside. Anna was an active member of Our Lady of Charity Church. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years George Kerrigan; her parents Margaret and John Francia; her son Daniel Kerrigan; her siblings John, Eugene, and Mildred; and her half-brother John Delorenzo. She is survived by her loving son John Kerrigan (Yvonne); her sister in law, with whom she resided for 72 years, Elizabeth Francis; her grandchildren Danny Kerrigan, Susan Kerrigan Smith, Lesley Kerrigan Ferriola, and John Kerrigan Jr.; and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Rd., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Saturday 9:30-10:30 at the church. Interment Immaculate Heart Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fair Acres Geriatric Center, 340 N. Middletown Rd., Media, PA, 19063. Arrangements by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 7, 2019