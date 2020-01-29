|
Anna “Annie” Hill (Iacono), age 83, a longtime resident of Garnet Valley, passed away on January 23, 2020 in Media, PA. Annie was raised in Chester, PA and was a 1955 graduate of Notre Dame de Lourdes School. She, along with her husband, Richard “Dick” Hill, Sr., were the owners and operators of the Turf Lounge in Marcus Hook, PA. Annie’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She had a love for animals, especially her pets, and she also enjoyed cooking and knitting. She was a member of St. John Fisher Church. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Mattera) Iacono, wife of the late Richard Hill, Sr., mother to the late Annamarie Hill, and sister to the late Lucy Iacono. Survivors: Children: Richard Hill, Jr. (Joan), John Hill, and Robert Hill; 6 Grandchildren; and 6 Great Grandchildren. Visitation: Monday, February 3, from 6 - 8 PM at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home Ltd., 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA and Tuesday from 9:30-10:15 am at St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Boothwyn, PA Funeral Mass: Tuesday at 10:30 am at St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Boothwyn. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to St. Jude at . Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 31, 2020