Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Church of the Redeemer
145 W. Springfield Rd.
Springfield, PA
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Church of the Redeemer
145 W. Springfield Rd.
Springfield, PA
Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:45 PM - 5:00 PM
Church of the Redeemer
145 W. Springfield Rd.
Springfield, PA
Anna Joyce Walton Herr passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, at the age of 99. She lived in Bensalem, and was formerly of Springfield, PA. Beloved wife of the late Frederick A. Herr; devoted mother of Eric W. Herr (Frances). Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Visitation on Friday (April 12, 2019), 3 pm – 4 pm at the Church of the Redeemer, 145 W. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064, followed by her Memorial Service at 4 pm. Interment will follow the Service in the adjoining Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions to Historic Rugby at historicrugby.org Arrangements by Cavanagh Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 11, 2019
