Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Anna L. (Shelton) Brooks

Anna L. (Shelton) Brooks, age 87, of Upland, PA, died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 16, 2019. Anna was a graduate of Chester High School. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, putting puzzles together and she was an avid reader. Most of all, Anna was devoted to taking care of her family and her home. Wife of the late James A. Brooks; mother of the late William T. Brooks and Patricia L. Brooks; sister of the late William Shelton, Archie “Jimmy” Shelton and her twin brother John “Buddy” Shelton. Survivors: Sons: John Brooks and James (Janet) Brooks; Daughters: Judy (the late Pete) Wittko and Anna (Lloyd) Ruckle; Daughter-in-law: Deborah Brooks. Also survived by 14 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren and 8 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, September 20th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Friday, September 20th at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment: Chester Rural Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019
