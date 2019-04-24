Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna L. (Bradshaw) Grieco

Anna L. (Bradshaw) Grieco Obituary
Anna L. (Bradshaw) Grieco, age 83, of Aston, PA, died Monday, April 22, 2019 in Dover, DE. She was a graduate from Chester High School. Anna was the attendance secretary at Sun Valley High School, then worked at Ship n Shore and Foamex. Anna was a member of Upland Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, traveling and trips to the casinos. Anna was a devoted Phillies fan. Anna cherished her family dog, Peanuts, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Wife of the late William A. Grieco, who died January 20, 2008; sister of the late Francina Johnson, Mary Preston, Loretta Wilson and Alice Furniss. Survivors: Loving Son: William J. (Julia) Grieco; Granddaughters: Anna (Tom) Miron, and Victoria Grieco. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019
