Anna LePere, age 88, formerly of Ridley Park, passed away on June 4th at her daughter Roseanne and son-in-law Rick’s home, her caretakers for the last 8 years, in Joppa, MD. Anna was the daughter of the late Ralph and Carmela Mongelli born in Philadelphia, PA She was well know from her many years of working at Pike Sandwich Shop. She was a devoted mother to her four children and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Survived by her children, son Dennis and his wife Clare, son John and his wife Sharon, daughter Rosanne and her husband Rick and daughter Jackie and her husband Pat. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store