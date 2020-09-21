1/1
Anna M. "Nancy" Schwarz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 18, 2020, Nancy Schwarz, a longtime resident of Swarthmore, passed away peacefully at home to finally be reunited with her beloved mother, Mary E. McCullough, and her cherished son, Jerrold Schwarz. A loyal Eagles fan and an avid bingo player, Nancy leaves behind a large family and many close friends who will miss her spark and spirited laughter. Left to treasure her memory are her loving children, Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) John and Beverly Schwarz, Mary Ellen Gaul, James Schwarz, and Anne Marie and Guy Matteo. She is also survived by their father and former husband, John J. Schwarz. Her grandchildren, John Roland (JR) and Christine Schwarz, Brianne and Andrew Totsch, Kenneth and Erin Gaul, Elizabeth Gaul, Matthew Schwarz, Christian Schwarz, Michael Matteo and Michele Matteo, are already missing their Mom-Mom. In addition, she is survived by 4 adoring great-grandchildren. In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, a viewing will on Friday, Sept. 25th, 9:30-10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. ALL IN CHURCH at St. Mary Magdalen Church 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Also you may view the live stream Friday morning at 11:00 A.M. via https://www.pscp.tv/danjolellmemor In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Compassionate Friends of Valley Forge, 132 E. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. www.danjolell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved