On September 18, 2020, Nancy Schwarz, a longtime resident of Swarthmore, passed away peacefully at home to finally be reunited with her beloved mother, Mary E. McCullough, and her cherished son, Jerrold Schwarz. A loyal Eagles fan and an avid bingo player, Nancy leaves behind a large family and many close friends who will miss her spark and spirited laughter. Left to treasure her memory are her loving children, Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) John and Beverly Schwarz, Mary Ellen Gaul, James Schwarz, and Anne Marie and Guy Matteo. She is also survived by their father and former husband, John J. Schwarz. Her grandchildren, John Roland (JR) and Christine Schwarz, Brianne and Andrew Totsch, Kenneth and Erin Gaul, Elizabeth Gaul, Matthew Schwarz, Christian Schwarz, Michael Matteo and Michele Matteo, are already missing their Mom-Mom. In addition, she is survived by 4 adoring great-grandchildren. In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, a viewing will on Friday, Sept. 25th, 9:30-10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. ALL IN CHURCH at St. Mary Magdalen Church 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA 19063. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Also you may view the live stream Friday morning at 11:00 A.M. via https://www.pscp.tv/danjolellmemor
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Compassionate Friends of Valley Forge, 132 E. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. www.danjolell.com