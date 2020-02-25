Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:15 PM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Antes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae (Gindhart) Antes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Mae (Gindhart) Antes Obituary
(1936-2020) Anna Mae Antes (nee Gindhart) passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on February 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Dear daughter of the late Jesse and Isabelle Gindhart, wife of the late Carl Antes Sr., Mother of the late Joanne Shoup. Anna Mae enjoyed time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son Carl Antes Jr. (Sue); daughters Debra Hill and Patricia Patterson (David); Sister Gloria Whalen; her Son in Law Scot Shoup and 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Followed by her Remembrance Service at 11:00 a.m. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Penn Home Care and Hospice, 150 Monument Rd., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -