(1936-2020) Anna Mae Antes (nee Gindhart) passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on February 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Dear daughter of the late Jesse and Isabelle Gindhart, wife of the late Carl Antes Sr., Mother of the late Joanne Shoup. Anna Mae enjoyed time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son Carl Antes Jr. (Sue); daughters Debra Hill and Patricia Patterson (David); Sister Gloria Whalen; her Son in Law Scot Shoup and 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Followed by her Remembrance Service at 11:00 a.m. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Penn Home Care and Hospice, 150 Monument Rd., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020