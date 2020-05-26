Anna Mae (Guglielmi) Barretta-Pauline
Anna Mae Barretta-Pauline (nee Guglielmi), age 89 of Folcroft, passed away on May 24, 2020. She is predeceased by her first husband Philip Barretta Sr., second husband Rocco Pauline, and dear sister Carmella Orsino. Survivors: Loving mother of Lorraine (John) Nicewinter, Philip Barretta Jr. and Michael (Claudia) Barretta; cherished grandmother of John Paul Nicewinter (Mouyhiek Uch), Jeanette Nicewinter(Mike Yankaskas) and Carmella Barretta; great grandmother of John Leo Nicewinter and Arun Nicewinter; loving sister of Shirley (Jack) Gardner, James (Diana) Williams and John (Pat) Guglielmi; and, loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.


Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
