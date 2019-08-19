|
Anna Maniscalco (nee Brandolini), age 94, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on August 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Antoinette Brandolini (nee DeSanctis). Anna had been employed as a Job Placement Coordinator for RETS Electronics School. Anna was a beloved mother and grandmother, who loved spending time with her family. She was a life-long resident of Upper Darby, PA and a parishioner of St. Laurence Church. Anna was predeceased by her siblings Anthony Brandolini, Marie Paranzone, Jean Augsburger and Louise Berardinelli. She is survived by her loving children, John A. Maniscalco (Lisa) and Denise M. Oertel (the late George R. Oertel, Jr.); her dear grandchildren Nicholas and Kara Maniscalco and Skylar Oertel and her sister Antoinette Arcona. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:30-10:20 AM at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2019