1930-2019 Anna Marie Lalla Scarazzini, 88, of Glen Mills died April 9, 2019 at Asana Hospice. Born in Darby, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Giacomina Mennoni Lalla. Marie was a 1948 graduate of Collingdale High School and was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church. She was an unconventional mix of a traditional home-maker who loved her family deeply and a fiercely independent woman with a sense of whimsy. Marie encouraged her daughters and granddaughters to pursue educations in fields that mattered to them. She wanted them to be strong women and follow their passions. Marie was sweet and kind and always willing to try a little bite of dessert. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Eugene T. Scarazzini, who died Oct. 25, 2009; and her siblings, Michael Lalla and Margaret Lalla Marquardt. Marie was the mother of Theresa Marie Scarazzini, Carol Ann Scarazzini (Late Edward B. Dougherty) and Linda Jean Scarazzini, MD; grandmother of Aine Dougherty and Ailish Dougherty; and sister of Francis Lalla (Janice). Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Saturday at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342, where relatives and friends may call from 9:15-10:15 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Asana Hospice, 1 Acres Dr., Ridley Park, PA 19078 or the ., 527 Plymouth Road, Ste 403, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 11, 2019