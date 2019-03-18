Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Anna Marley (nee Stevenson) – 88, on March 14, 2019, of Villas, NJ and formerly of Phila. 40+ year employee of National Parks Service, Phila. Wife of the late John Marley. Sister of Rose Delatore, Ted Stevenson, the late Mike McClellan and the late Bill Stevenson. Nieces and nephews surviving. Visitation Thurs. 10:30am -11am in Spilker F.H., 815 Washington St., Cape May with memorial ceremony beginning at 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to: Animal Outreach, 600 Park Blvd. #3, West Cape May, NJ 08204. Spilker F.H., Cape May, NJ spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019
