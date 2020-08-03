Anna Mary Whalen, 89, a resident at Foulk Manor North, Wilmington, DE, passed away on August 3, 2020. Anne was born in September of 1930 to the late Hugh and Catherine P. Flynn. She was the spouse of the late Samuel C. Whalen, Jr., with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Anne and Sam were longtime parishioners of Good Shepherd parish in Philadelphia and Our Lady of Notre Dame de Lourdes, Swarthmore, PA. Anne was mother to Samuel Paul (Amparo), John Francis (Lisa), Anne Marie (David), Stephen F.X. (Janet) and Catherine Elizabeth (David); proud, loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren, as well as Aunt Anne to her nieces and nephews. A proud graduate of West Philadelphia Catholic Girls’ High School (Class of 1948) and St. Joseph’s University, Anne was a dedicated teacher in the Philadelphia Catholic School System. A private funeral service will be held at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on August 8, 2020. Anna will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. A celebration in remembrance of her life with friends and family will be planned for the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to West Catholic Preparatory School (4500 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA; https://www.westcatholic.org
) can be made in remembrance of her support for quality education. www.mccreryandharra.com