Anna May Mullen (nee Kenzie) on May 8, 2019 of Newtown Square, formerly of Yeadon. Wife of the late John F. Jr. Survived by her son, John F. III “Jack” and her daughters, Denise M. Connor and Deborah A. (late James) Taylor; also 3 grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Monday May 13th from 8:30 -10:30 AM at the D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike. Funeral Mass 11 AM St. Anastasia Church. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 10, 2019