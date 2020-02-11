Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Anna Merina (Iannotti) Nicholls

Anna Merina (Iannotti) Nicholls Obituary
Anna Merina Nicholls (nee Iannotti), age 67, of Havertown, PA, on February 10th, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband John "Jack" Nicholls, her dear father Beniamino (Ben) Iannotti, her devoted brother Nicholas Iannotti (Sylvia), her cherished nieces Stephanie Levin (Corey) and Justine Needs (Jeff), her adoring nephews Ken Watson, Brian Watson (Kim), Nicholas Iannotti Jr. and Benjamin Iannotti, many loving great nieces and nephews, and her dearest canine companion Sierra. Precious daughter of the late Rosaria "Rose" (nee Andreacola) Iannotti. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Friday Evening, February 14, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and Saturday Morning from 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM, at The D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 10:30 at Sacred Heart Church of Manoa. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory to The Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 12, 2020
