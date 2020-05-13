Anna Mongelluzzo (nee Kalitz) age 89, wife of the late Ralph Mongelluzzo, formerly of SW Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020. Anna enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family. Loving daughter of the late Margaret Hamilton and the late Harry Kalitz. Survived by her loving children, Loretta Jacobs, Nancy (Late John) Cubbage, Jack (Peggy) Curry, Kathy (Late Paul) Michel, Marge Curry, and Marianne (Daniel) McCormick, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic services and interment will be private. A memorial service to follow at a later date. Arrangements D’Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home of Aston Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.